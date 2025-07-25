Scientists just made the 1st antimatter ‘qubit.’ Here’s why it could be a big deal
Submit on Friday, July 25th, 2025 02:11
Scientists made an antimatter qubit made from an antiproton that is in a state of quantum superposition. This breakthrough will allow the strength of the particle’s magnetic moment to be measured with unprecedented precision.
This entry was posted on Friday, July 25th, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.