‘NASA is under attack.’ Space agency employees and lawmakers protest mass layoffs, science cuts amid budget turmoil
Submit on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 03:11
NASA employees and allies protested sweeping science cuts they say are gutting the agency from within. As Congress pushes back on NASA leadership, workers warn the damage is already underway — and the future of U.S. space exploration is at risk.
