NASA losing nearly 4,000 employees to Trump administration’s ‘deferred resignation’ program
Submit on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 12:11
Nearly 4,000 NASA employees have chosen to accept the Trump administration’s “deferred resignation” option, reducing the agency’s workforce by more than 20%.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 at 12:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.