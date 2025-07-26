Senegal becomes 56th country to sign Artemis Accords for peaceful space exploration
Submit on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 03:11
Senegal has officially joined the Artemis Accords, becoming the 56th nation — and the fourth African country — to commit to a shared vision for peaceful and transparent space exploration.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.