SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida on Saturday doubleheader
Submit on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 21:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink internet broadband satellites launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.