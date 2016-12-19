EchoStar XIX successfully launched
Submit on Monday, December 19th, 2016 22:59
Rocket: Atlas V 431; Payload: EchoStar XIX (aka Jupiter 2); Date: 18 December 2016, 1913 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. EchoStar XIX deployed its solar arrays on schedule and is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan.
