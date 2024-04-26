James Webb Space Telescope discovers some early universe galaxies grew up surprisingly fast
Adolescent galaxies in the early universe had to grow up fast. Luckily, observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have shown that, 10 billion years ago, galaxies were less chaotic than believed.
