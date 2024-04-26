Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope discovers some early universe galaxies grew up surprisingly fast

Submit on Friday, April 26th, 2024 20:11

Adolescent galaxies in the early universe had to grow up fast. Luckily, observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have shown that, 10 billion years ago, galaxies were less chaotic than believed.

