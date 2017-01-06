Submit on Friday, January 6th, 2017 22:58

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued SpaceX a license for its upcoming launch of 10 Iridium Next satellites aboard a Falcon 9, which is now set for 9 January.

