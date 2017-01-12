Submit on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 22:58

China has received images from a pair of 0.5-meter high-resolution remote sensing satellites launched in late December last year. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the satellites have reached their operational orbit after a partial launch failure.

