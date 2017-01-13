Submit on Friday, January 13th, 2017 22:58

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has acquired Ku-band payload on an SES communication satellite in a move to boost capacity for its customers in North America, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

