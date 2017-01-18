Submit on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 22:59

Europe’s Galileo navigation satellite system is suffering from clocks failing onboard a number of satellites at an alarming rate. None of the 18 spacecraft launched so far had to be declared a total loss, but the project may experience further delays as the cause of the failures is being investigated, ESA director general Jan Woerner was quoted as saying.

