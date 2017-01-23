Submit on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 22:59

The two telecommunications satellites for Arianespace’s first Ariane 5 lift-off of 2017 are undergoing checkout at the Spaceport in preparation for a mid-February flight from French Guiana to geostationary transfer orbit.

