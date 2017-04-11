Submit on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 22:58

NSR said its Satellite Operator Financial Analysis, 7th Edition, finds in an industry fraught with falling prices and indebted behemoths, satellite operators are playing a more aggressive game to find growth.

