China launches all-electric HTS
Submit on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/G2; Payload: Shijian-13 [SJ-13, Chinasat-16]; Date: 12 April 2017, 1104 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The country’s first high throughput satellite was deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
