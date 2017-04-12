Submit on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 22:56

Raytheon has completed an upgrade and final testing of the data transport and processing system for the Joint Polar Satellite System Common Ground System which provides weather and environmental data used by NASA, NOAA, the U.S. Department of Defense and the agencies’ international partners.

