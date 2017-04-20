Chin lofts first space cargo vessel
Rocket: Chang Zheng 7; Payload: Tianzhou 1; Date: 20 April 2017, 1141 UTC; Launch site: Wenchang Space Launch Center, China. Tianzhou-1 is the first cargo ship developed by China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).
