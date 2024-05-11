NASA’s Roman Space Telescope will hunt for the universe’s 1st stars — or their shredded corpses, anyway
NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will hunt for the universe’s first stars — or rather, what’s left of them after they’ve been ripped apart by black holes.
