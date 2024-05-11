Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope will hunt for the universe’s 1st stars — or their shredded corpses, anyway

Submit on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 03:11

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will hunt for the universe’s first stars — or rather, what’s left of them after they’ve been ripped apart by black holes.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»