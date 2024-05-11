Satellite News

‘God of Destruction’ asteroid Apophis will come to Earth in 2029 — and it could meet some tiny spacecraft

Asteroid Apophis is heading to Earth, and scientists have revealed three tiny spacecraft concepts that could race to meet the space rock in April 2029.

