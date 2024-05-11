Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

FAA to conduct new environmental review for SpaceX’s Starship operations in Florida

Submit on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 00:11

The FAA announced May 10 that it will prepare an environmental impact statement for SpaceX’s planned work with Starship at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«