FAA to conduct new environmental review for SpaceX’s Starship operations in Florida
Submit on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 00:11
The FAA announced May 10 that it will prepare an environmental impact statement for SpaceX’s planned work with Starship at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
