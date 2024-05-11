Asteroid that exploded over Berlin was fastest-spinning space rock ever recorded
Scientists have calculated the rotational speed of asteroid 2024 BX1, which exploded over Berlin earlier this year, by letting it trail in images of the sky. It turns out, 2024 BX1 was spinning faster than any other near-Earth object ever seen.
