Submit on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 22:58

NASA’s Cassini probe is beginning its final set of 22 orbits around Saturn after the spacecraft made its 127th and final close approach to Titan on 21 April, passing at an altitud1e of about 979 kilometers above the moon’s surface.

