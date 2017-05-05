SFL successfully deploys CanX-7 drag sails
Submit on Friday, May 5th, 2017 22:58
After collecting over 4.3 million Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) messages from aircraft since it launched in September 2016, the 3.5 kilogram 10 cm x 10 cm x 34 cm CanX-7 nanosatellite deployed its four drag sails. CanX-7 was built by Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS).
