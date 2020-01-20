GSAT-30 arrives in final orbit
After the injection of GSAT-30 communication satellite into an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on 17 January 2020, all the three orbit raising manoeuvres have been completed successfully as planned using the satellite’s propulsion system.
