HawkEye 360 and Airbus form strategic partnership
Submit on Monday, January 20th, 2020 22:56
HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Airbus.
