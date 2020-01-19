Solar array failed on Eutelsat 5WB; capacity halved
On 24 October 2019, Eutelsat announced an investigation into a malfunction on one of the two solar arrays on its Eutelsat 5 West B satellite. Pursuant to this investigation, the loss of the satellite’s South solar array has been confirmed. With the exception of the South solar array, the satellite performance remains nominal.
