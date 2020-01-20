Rocket Lab to launch U.S. spy satellite
Rocket Lab has announced that it will launch a dedicated mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The launch window is scheduled to open on 31 January NZDT (UTC +9:30 hours) and the mission, called ‘Birds of a Feather,’ will lift off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1.
