China launches 1st set of spacecraft for planned 13,000-satellite broadband constellation (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 23:11
A Long March 5B rocket launched 10 big broadband satellites to orbit on Dec. 16, beginning the assembly of China’s Guowang (“national network”) megaconstellation.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.