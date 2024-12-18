Chinese astronauts conduct record-breaking 9-hour spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)
Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 23:11
Two Chinese astronauts spent more than nine hours outside the nation’s Tiangong space station on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, beating the old EVA duration record by 10 minutes.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.