Chinese astronauts conduct record-breaking 9-hour spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)

Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 23:11

Two Chinese astronauts spent more than nine hours outside the nation’s Tiangong space station on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, beating the old EVA duration record by 10 minutes.

