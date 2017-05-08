Submit on Monday, May 8th, 2017 22:57

OTIS (Optical Telescope Element and Integrated Science), the payload module hosting the telescope and the instruments for the giant James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has been shipped by NASA to the Johnson Space Centre (JSC) in Houston, Texas.

