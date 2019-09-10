Suomi-NPP instrument restored after radiation damage
A team of engineers, scientists, and satellite operators recently restored the Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS), which was damaged by radiation as it flew on the Suomi-NPP satellite. The team made a successful switch to the sensor’s electronic B-side, returning the instrument to full capability.
