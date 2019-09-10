Thales Alenia Space to offer fully digital satellite
Thales Alenia Space launched its new Space Inspire satellite product line (INstant SPace In-orbit Reconfiguration) which allows seamless mission and services reconfiguration, instant in-orbit adjustment to the demand, transition from video broadcasting to broadband connectivity services while maximising the efficiency and effective use of satellite resources.
