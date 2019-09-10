Satellite News

Fire prevents H-2B launch to the ISS

The launch of a Japanese H-2B rocket carrying the KOUNOTORI8 resupply ship from Tanegashima Space Center was scrubbed after a fire broke out on the launch pad a few hours before lift-off.

