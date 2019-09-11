Submit on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 22:58

Satellite and space tech company mu Space announced it has signed a contract with Malaysian telecom service provider Zeta IOS to provide broadband connectivity across Malaysia and Southeast Asia using mu Space’s own high throughput satellite, to be launched in 2022.

Related Post:Airbus completes construction of Sentinel-6AUSAF declares 1st GPS III satellite “Available for Launch”NASA selects proposals to advance understanding of space weatherAir Force Launches GPS SatelliteLockheed Martin Completes Fifth Modernized GPS SatelliteFormer KT officials indicted for Koreasat 3 saleU.S. Air Force announces selection of GPS III follow-on contractLockheed Martin GPS Satellite Ready For LaunchSovrn