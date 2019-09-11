Submit on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 22:59

Airbus has won a design study from the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to develop the technologies for a cluster of ultra-high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites for the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). The satellites will also have the ability to collect radio frequency (RF) signals.

Related Post:Airbus completes construction of Sentinel-6AUSAF declares 1st GPS III satellite “Available for Launch”NASA selects proposals to advance understanding of space weatherAir Force Launches GPS SatelliteLockheed Martin Completes Fifth Modernized GPS SatelliteFormer KT officials indicted for Koreasat 3 saleU.S. Air Force announces selection of GPS III follow-on contractLockheed Martin GPS Satellite Ready For LaunchSovrn