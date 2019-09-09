Submit on Monday, September 9th, 2019 22:59

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch time of the H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 8 (H-IIB F8) which carries aboard the H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI8” (HTV8), the cargo transporter to the International Space Station (ISS).

