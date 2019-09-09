Submit on Monday, September 9th, 2019 22:58

Boeing unveiled its 702X family of software-defined satellites, highlighting a 1,900kg variant for geosynchronous orbit. The 702X technology enables operators to adapt to changing market conditions by dynamically allocating bandwidth. The first customer is SES, which will use the spacecraft for their planned O3b mPOWER system.

