Spaceflight buys Electron rocket
Submit on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 22:58
Spaceflight announced the purchase of a Rocket Lab Electron rocket to increase the frequency of its dedicated rideshare missions.
Related Post:Two years in space for GIOVE-BFermi (GLAST) completes two years in orbitQuikSCAT completes eighth year in orbitLockheed Martin marks Landsat 40th anniversaryMonitor E five years in orbitATK’s EO-1 satellite far exceeds design and mission lifeERS-2 celebrates 15 years of Earth observationProba completes fifth year in orbitSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.