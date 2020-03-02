First 2020 launch from Vostochny expected in April
Submit on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 22:59
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos has scheduled the first launch from the Vostochny spaceport in 2020 for the end of April, Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said.
