Submit on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 22:59

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos has scheduled the first launch from the Vostochny spaceport in 2020 for the end of April, Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

Related Post:Sky Perfect books SpaceX launchSky Perfect JSAT books Falcon 9 launchNorthrop Grumman to provide LN-200S for LM 300 busBSAT-3c/JCSAT-110R handed over to customersLockheed to build, Arianespace to launch new Japanese satelliteMitsubishi Electric hands over Superbird-7 to SKY Perfect JSATHarris receives US$243 million GPS III follow-on contractTwo launch contracts for ArianespaceSovrn