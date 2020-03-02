Submit on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 22:58

Swedish Space Corporation, SSC, and German space tech company Isar Aerospace have signed a long-term contract for testing of a new generation of European rocket engines for minilaunchers at Esrange Space Center in Sweden.

Related Post:Sky Perfect books SpaceX launchSky Perfect JSAT books Falcon 9 launchNorthrop Grumman to provide LN-200S for LM 300 busBSAT-3c/JCSAT-110R handed over to customersLockheed to build, Arianespace to launch new Japanese satelliteMitsubishi Electric hands over Superbird-7 to SKY Perfect JSATHarris receives US$243 million GPS III follow-on contractTwo launch contracts for ArianespaceSovrn