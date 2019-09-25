Delay of the day: Proton-M/Eutelsat 5WB
The launch of a Proton launch vehicle with the Eutelsat 5 West B / Mission Extension Vehicle-1 satellites scheduled for 30 September was postponed due to an issue encountered during electrical testing of the Integrated Launch Vehicle.
