It’s alive! It’s alive! Orion throws back its cover | Space picture of the day for April 22, 2025
Submit on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 01:11
NASA engineers tested the functionality of Orion’s forward bay cover, which is the last component of the spacecraft that must be ejected before parachutes deploy to land.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.