Yousa in big doo-doo now, as Darth Jar Jar makes his way to Fortnite in the new Star Wars collaboration (video)
Submit on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 01:11
The next Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration will bring new content to Epic Games’ hit online multiplayer game, including starfighters, Darth Jar Jar, and a new live event.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.