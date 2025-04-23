Scientists confused by missing coastal features on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon
Submit on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 01:11
Scientists have long known that Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, hosts rivers and seas of liquid methane. But it’s strangely lacking in river deltas, a new study suggests.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.