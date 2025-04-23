NASA’s Lucy probe captures 1st close-up images of asteroid Donaldjohanson, revealing ‘strikingly complicated geology’
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, currently journeying toward Jupiter’s orbit on its asteroid-hopping mission, captured an impressive close-up of its second target: the main belt asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson.
