Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a ‘missing’ supermassive black hole? (video)
Submit on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 00:11
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have discovered “smoking gun” evidence of a hidden feeding supermassive black hole in a distant spiral galaxy.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.