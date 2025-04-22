We took a guided tour of the solar system in Elite Dangerous, and now you can too (interview)
Learn about the solar system from a pair of real space museum curators in sci-fi game Elite Dangerous, as Abbie MacKinnon and Laura Joy Pieters of the London Science Museum give a guided tour of our home system.
