Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China launches 2nd Yunhai-1 satellite

Submit on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 22:58

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Yunhai-1 02; Date: 25 September 2019, 0054 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. U.S. military tracking data confirmed the Chang Zheng 2D placed its payload into a nearly circular Sun-synchronous orbit of approx. 775 km x 98.59 degrees.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»