China launches 2nd Yunhai-1 satellite
Submit on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Yunhai-1 02; Date: 25 September 2019, 0054 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. U.S. military tracking data confirmed the Chang Zheng 2D placed its payload into a nearly circular Sun-synchronous orbit of approx. 775 km x 98.59 degrees.
