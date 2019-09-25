Final Soyuz-FG launches Soyuz MS-15
Submit on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-15; Date: 25 September 2019, 1357 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. According to telemetry information, the crewed spacecraft separated from the third stage of the launch vehicle as scheduled. It docked to the ISS on 25 September 2019 at 1942 UTC.
