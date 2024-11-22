Satellite News

NASA chooses SpaceX and Blue Origin to deliver rover, astronaut base to the moon

Submit on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 02:11

NASA is planning to assign SpaceX and Blue Origin ‘demonstration missions’ for their Artemis Program lunar landers, with eyes to put a habitat on the moon by 2033.

