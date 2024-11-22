NASA chooses SpaceX and Blue Origin to deliver rover, astronaut base to the moon
NASA is planning to assign SpaceX and Blue Origin ‘demonstration missions’ for their Artemis Program lunar landers, with eyes to put a habitat on the moon by 2033.
