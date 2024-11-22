Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope unveils surprising ‘Red Monsters’ in the early universe

Three ultramassive galaxies found by the James Webb Space Telescope have astronomers reconsidering how galaxies grew so quickly in the first billion years after the Big Bang.

